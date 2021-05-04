Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

INEC Chairman inspects new polling units in FCT, Nassarawa, as verification exercise continues
AIT  - The National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mahmood Yakubu has inspected some existing and new polling units within the

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

