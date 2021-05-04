Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Mahrez double takes Man City into first Champions League final
The Guardian  - Manchester City reached the Champions League final for the first time in the club's history as Riyad Mahrez's double saw off Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 on Tuesday to seal a 4-1 aggregate win.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Manchester City Floor PSG, Reach First Champions League Final Complete Sports:
Manchester City Floor PSG, Reach First Champions League Final
Mahrez Double Takes Man City Into First Champions League Final The Street Journal:
Mahrez Double Takes Man City Into First Champions League Final
Riyad Mahrez’s Double Fires City Into First UCL Final The Will:
Riyad Mahrez’s Double Fires City Into First UCL Final
Guardiola reflects on Manchester City’s journey after reaching Champions League final Prompt News:
Guardiola reflects on Manchester City’s journey after reaching Champions League final
Guardiola reflects on Man City’s journey after reaching Champions League final The News Guru:
Guardiola reflects on Man City’s journey after reaching Champions League final
BT Sports: Riyad Mahrez Brace Secures First Champions League Final For Manchester City - Breaking Times The Breaking Times:
BT Sports: Riyad Mahrez Brace Secures First Champions League Final For Manchester City - Breaking Times
Africa News:
Algeria's Riyad Mahrez guides City to Champions League final


   More Picks
1 Finance Ministry denies withholding army budget, says N1trn has been released so far - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Chidinma Ekile explains reasons for dumping secular music - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 EFCC arrests 4 suspected internet fraudsters in Benue - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 Actress Uche Ogbodo and her teenage baby daddy welcome their first child - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 5 hours ago
5 How Yar’Adua, Jonathan Tried To Jail Me Over Their Presidential Ambitions— El-Rufai - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
6 Senate asks Customs to return goods seized in Bodija, Oja Oba markets within two weeks - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
7 Missing Nigerian student, Olisa Odukwe found dead in Bristol Harbour, UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
8 Alleged molestation: Baba Ijesha to face five-charge trial - The Nation, 19 hours ago
9 CCT chairman appears before senate panel, gets 2 weeks to respond to assault allegation - The Cable, 20 hours ago
10 NAF neutralises bandits congregating to carry out attacks in Kaduna - Prompt News, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info