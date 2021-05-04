Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Major shakeup as Imo gets new commissioner of police after several attacks
News photo Legit  - Nigeria's Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the posting of CP Abutu Yaro, fdc as the new commissioner of police for Imo state.

2 hours ago
