Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari working to rescue kidnapped Greenfield University students - Presidency
Daily Post  - The Presidency has said President Muhammadu Buhari is working with the military and intelligence agencies to rescue the abducted students from Greenfield

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerians demand rescue of remaining Greenfield University students The Guardian:
Nigerians demand rescue of remaining Greenfield University students
Buhari working to rescue kidnapped Greenfield University students – Presidency The Dabigal Blog:
Buhari working to rescue kidnapped Greenfield University students – Presidency
Nigerians Demand Rescue Of Remaining Greenfield University Students The Street Journal:
Nigerians Demand Rescue Of Remaining Greenfield University Students
Greenfield University Students May Be Killed Today, Nigerians Worry KOKO TV Nigeria:
Greenfield University Students May Be Killed Today, Nigerians Worry
Presidency Makes Fresh Promise To Kidnapped Greenfield University Students Naija News:
Presidency Makes Fresh Promise To Kidnapped Greenfield University Students


   More Picks
1 Bill and Melinda Gates? daughter, Jennifer, speaks out following her parents decision to divorce after 27 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Davido’s First BabyMama, Sophia Momodu reacts after he confirmed Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi as his ‘heir apparent’ - The Info NG, 18 hours ago
3 Chidinma Ekile explains reasons for dumping secular music - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
4 Biafra day sit-at-home now to hold Monday, May 31 — IPOB - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
5 "What God cannot do does not exist"- Nigerian footballer, Mikel Agu, writes as he becomes a Portuguese citizen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 Nigeria’s visa policy worth emulation in Africa, says Tanzanian envoy - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
7 Reactions as Nigeria now third worst governed country in the world - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 AMAZING! How A Nigerian refugee, 10, Became US National Chess Master - Naija Loaded, 17 hours ago
9 Don't give up on Nigeria, Okorocha begs citizens - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
10 NAF neutralises bandits congregating to carry out attacks in Kaduna - Prompt News, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info