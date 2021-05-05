Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023 presidency: Tinubu won't survive the heat, Atiku should go and rest - Primate Ayodele
News photo Daily Post  - Primate Elijah Ayodele, the Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, on Tuesday warned Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress,

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023 presidency: Tinubu won’t survive the heat, Atiku should go and rest – Primate Ayodele Nigerian Eye:
2023 presidency: Tinubu won’t survive the heat, Atiku should go and rest – Primate Ayodele
2023 Presidential Election : Atiku, Tinubu Will be Disgraced - Primate Ayodele - Breaking Times The Breaking Times:
2023 Presidential Election : Atiku, Tinubu Will be Disgraced - Primate Ayodele - Breaking Times
2023 presidency: Tinubu won’t survive the heat, Atiku should go and rest – Primate Ayodele See Naija:
2023 presidency: Tinubu won’t survive the heat, Atiku should go and rest – Primate Ayodele
Tinubu Won’t Survive The Heat Of The 2023 Presidency- Primate Ayodele Naija on Point:
Tinubu Won’t Survive The Heat Of The 2023 Presidency- Primate Ayodele
Tinubu Won’t Survive The Heat Of The 2023 Presidency- Primate Ayodele » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Tinubu Won’t Survive The Heat Of The 2023 Presidency- Primate Ayodele » Newzandar News
2023 Presidency: Tinubu May Not Survive Next Two Years, Atiku Should Go And Rest - Primate Ayodele Tori News:
2023 Presidency: Tinubu May Not Survive Next Two Years, Atiku Should Go And Rest - Primate Ayodele


   More Picks
1 Chidinma Ekile explains reasons for dumping secular music - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 Finance Ministry denies withholding army budget, says N1trn has been released so far - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 EFCC arrests 4 suspected internet fraudsters in Benue - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 How Yar’Adua, Jonathan Tried To Jail Me Over Their Presidential Ambitions— El-Rufai - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
5 Senate asks Customs to return goods seized in Bodija, Oja Oba markets within two weeks - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
6 Actress Uche Ogbodo and her teenage baby daddy welcome their first child - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Alleged molestation: Baba Ijesha to face five-charge trial - The Nation, 18 hours ago
8 CCT chairman appears before senate panel, gets 2 weeks to respond to assault allegation - The Cable, 18 hours ago
9 NAF neutralises bandits congregating to carry out attacks in Kaduna - Prompt News, 20 hours ago
10 Burna Boy Achieves Another Major Feat In The US, Sets Nigerian All-Time Record - Not Just OK, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info