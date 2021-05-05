Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Children will disgrace you - Toyin Abraham says as she joins TikTok challenge
Legit
- Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, and her husband, Kolade Ajeyemi, recently took part in the viral TikTok challenge with their son, Ire. Read more on the story.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
Children will disgrace you – Toyin Abraham says as Ire runs to his dad as they test his loyalty
Gist Reel:
"Children will disgrace you" - Toyin Abraham says as she joins TikTok challenge
Newzandar News:
“Children will disgrace you” – Toyin Abraham says as she joins TikTok challenge » Newzandar News
Naija on Point:
“Children Will Disgrace You” – Toyin Abraham Says As She Joins TikTok Challenge
Naija Diary:
“Children Will Disgrace You” – Toyin Abraham Says After Her Son, Ire Did This To Her In Tiktok Challenge
Naija News:
'Children Will Disgrace You'- Toyin Abraham In Tears After Her Son, Ire Did This To Her
More Picks
1
Chidinma Ekile explains reasons for dumping secular music -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
2
Finance Ministry denies withholding army budget, says N1trn has been released so far -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
3
Baba Ijesa Faces Possible Life Imprisonment As Lagos Govt Set To File Charges -
Channels Television,
15 hours ago
4
"What God cannot do does not exist"- Nigerian footballer, Mikel Agu, writes as he becomes a Portuguese citizen -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
5
Boko Haram kidnapped the Greenfield University students, not bandits - Sheikh Gumi says (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
6
Biafra day sit-at-home now to hold Monday, May 31 — IPOB -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
7
Woman who didn't know she was pregnant gives birth on flight to Hawaii -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
8
COVID-19: NCDC confirms 34 new cases from FCT, three States -
The Eagle Online,
5 hours ago
9
Senate asks Customs to return goods seized in Bodija, Oja Oba markets within two weeks -
Nigerian Tribune,
16 hours ago
10
Alleged molestation: Baba Ijesha to face five-charge trial -
The Nation,
15 hours ago
