Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police warn against protest over insecurity in Osun
News photo The Cable  - The police command in Osun has warned residents in the state against unlawful gathering or protest over rising insecurity and hike in food prices.Advertisement In a statement issued on Tuesday

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Insecurity: Police warn against unlawful gathering, protest in Osun Vanguard News:
Insecurity: Police warn against unlawful gathering, protest in Osun
Osun: Police warns against Daily Post:
Osun: Police warns against 'unlawful protest'
Insecurity: Police threaten to clamp down on protests in Osun Premium Times:
Insecurity: Police threaten to clamp down on protests in Osun
Police ban protests in Osun PM News:
Police ban protests in Osun
Insecurity: Police Warn Against Unlawful Gathering, Protest In Osun The Street Journal:
Insecurity: Police Warn Against Unlawful Gathering, Protest In Osun
Police warn against unlawful gathering, protest in Osun The News:
Police warn against unlawful gathering, protest in Osun
Insecurity: Police warn against unlawful gathering, protest in Osun The Eagle Online:
Insecurity: Police warn against unlawful gathering, protest in Osun
Police sends message to Osun residents, warn against unlawful gathering, protest Republican Nigeria:
Police sends message to Osun residents, warn against unlawful gathering, protest
Don Naija News:
Don't Protest Over Insecurity, Police Warn Osun Residents


   More Picks
1 Bill and Melinda Gates? daughter, Jennifer, speaks out following her parents decision to divorce after 27 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Chidinma Ekile explains reasons for dumping secular music - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
3 Davido’s First BabyMama, Sophia Momodu reacts after he confirmed Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi as his ‘heir apparent’ - The Info NG, 24 hours ago
4 "What God cannot do does not exist"- Nigerian footballer, Mikel Agu, writes as he becomes a Portuguese citizen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Biafra day sit-at-home now to hold Monday, May 31 — IPOB - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
6 Champions League: Real Madrid tipped to beat Chelsea, qualify for final - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Baba Ijesa Faces Possible Life Imprisonment As Lagos Govt Set To File Charges - Channels Television, 12 hours ago
8 Woman who didn't know she was pregnant gives birth on flight to Hawaii - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Nigeria’s visa policy worth emulation in Africa, says Tanzanian envoy - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
10 Bloomberg delists Bill Gates from billionaire list after divorce - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info