Finance Ministry denies withholding army budget, says N1trn has been released so far
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning has denied withholding funds appropriated for the Nigerian Army. The Ministry which stated that the funds were released at the right time, said N1trn had been released for the Nigerian Army from ...

3 hours ago
