Burna Boy’s ‘Ye’ certified Gold in the US, sets new Nigerian record
News photo Vanguard News  - Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy’s single “Ye” has been certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). His Mother and Manager, Mrs Bose Ogulu disclosed this on her IG handle @thenamix.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

