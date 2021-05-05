Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


IGP redeploys senior police officers; Imo, Zamfara get new commissioners
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - Following the heightened insecurity in the South-East and South-South region, the Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has announced the redeployment of some senior police officers, especially Commissioners of Police (CP). This was ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Imo gets new police commissioner as IGP redeploys senior officers The Cable:
Imo gets new police commissioner as IGP redeploys senior officers
Insecurity: IGP deploys new CP to Imo, five others affected Daily Times:
Insecurity: IGP deploys new CP to Imo, five others affected
IGP redeploys senior police officers Premium Times:
IGP redeploys senior police officers
Police IG Redeploys Imo State Police Commissioner CKN Nigeria:
Police IG Redeploys Imo State Police Commissioner
Insecurity: Imo Gets New Police Commissioner News Break:
Insecurity: Imo Gets New Police Commissioner
Ag. IGP deploys new CP to Imo, Zamfara Daily Nigerian:
Ag. IGP deploys new CP to Imo, Zamfara
Imo Gets New Police Commissioner as IGP Redeploys Senior Officers NPO Reports:
Imo Gets New Police Commissioner as IGP Redeploys Senior Officers
Insecurity: IGP deploys new CP to Imo, five others affected Republican Nigeria:
Insecurity: IGP deploys new CP to Imo, five others affected
Insecurity: Major Shake-up As IGP Baba Redeploys Police Commissioners Naija News:
Insecurity: Major Shake-up As IGP Baba Redeploys Police Commissioners


   More Picks
1 Chidinma Ekile explains reasons for dumping secular music - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 Finance Ministry denies withholding army budget, says N1trn has been released so far - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 EFCC arrests 4 suspected internet fraudsters in Benue - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 How Yar’Adua, Jonathan Tried To Jail Me Over Their Presidential Ambitions— El-Rufai - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
5 Senate asks Customs to return goods seized in Bodija, Oja Oba markets within two weeks - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
6 Actress Uche Ogbodo and her teenage baby daddy welcome their first child - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Alleged molestation: Baba Ijesha to face five-charge trial - The Nation, 18 hours ago
8 CCT chairman appears before senate panel, gets 2 weeks to respond to assault allegation - The Cable, 18 hours ago
9 NAF neutralises bandits congregating to carry out attacks in Kaduna - Prompt News, 20 hours ago
10 Burna Boy Achieves Another Major Feat In The US, Sets Nigerian All-Time Record - Not Just OK, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info