Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Airtel Nigeria appoints CEO
Premium Times  - The company recently appointed a new CEO for Africa.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Airtel Nigeria appoints Surendran as new CEO The Cable:
Airtel Nigeria appoints Surendran as new CEO
Airtel Nigeria appoints Surendran as  MD/CEO  – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Airtel Nigeria appoints Surendran as  MD/CEO  – The Sun Nigeria
Airtel Nigeria appoints Surendran as Chief Executive Officer Prompt News:
Airtel Nigeria appoints Surendran as Chief Executive Officer
Airtel Nigeria appoints Surendran as Chief Executive Officer Pulse Nigeria:
Airtel Nigeria appoints Surendran as Chief Executive Officer
Airtel appoints Surendran new MD/CEO for Nigeria Tech Economy:
Airtel appoints Surendran new MD/CEO for Nigeria
Airtel Nigeria appoints Surendran as new CEO Mega News:
Airtel Nigeria appoints Surendran as new CEO


   More Picks
1 Finance Ministry denies withholding army budget, says N1trn has been released so far - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Suspected internet fraudsters and their charms arrested in Kwara (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 55 mins ago
3 Missing Nigerian student, Olisa Odukwe found dead in Bristol Harbour, UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 Actress Uche Ogbodo and her teenage baby daddy welcome their first child - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Yar'Adua 11 years after: 6 facts about Nigeria's late former president - Legit, 6 hours ago
6 Senate asks Customs to return goods seized in Bodija, Oja Oba markets within two weeks - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
7 How Yar’Adua, Jonathan Tried To Jail Me Over Their Presidential Ambitions— El-Rufai - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
8 I am having sleepless night over Nigeria’s problems – Minister, Pantami - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
9 Stop the rhetorics, deal with Nigeria's problems —Northern Elders tell Presidency - Ripples Nigeria, 9 hours ago
10 Alleged molestation: Baba Ijesha to face five-charge trial - The Nation, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info