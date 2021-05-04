Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


How Sheikh Gumi, Allies Collected N800,000 From Us To Help Free Our Kidnapped Children—Mother Of Kaduna Student
Sahara Reporters  - How Sheikh Gumi, Allies Collected N800,000 From Us To Help Free Our Kidnapped Children—Mother Of Kaduna Student

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Parent of Afaka student: Gumi linked us to someone who collected N800k from us The Cable:
Parent of Afaka student: Gumi linked us to someone who collected N800k from us
Parent of Afaka student: We paid N800k to someone Gumi linked us to — but he insisted on N500m Nigerian Eye:
Parent of Afaka student: We paid N800k to someone Gumi linked us to — but he insisted on N500m
Parent Of Afaka Student: We Paid N800k To Someone Gumi Linked Us To - But He Insisted On N500m The Nigeria Lawyer:
Parent Of Afaka Student: We Paid N800k To Someone Gumi Linked Us To - But He Insisted On N500m
Sheik Gumi Linked Us To Someone Who Collected N800k From Us - Parent Of Afaka Student Nigeria Breaking News:
Sheik Gumi Linked Us To Someone Who Collected N800k From Us - Parent Of Afaka Student
NPO Reports:
'We paid N800k to someone Gumi linked us to — but he insisted on N500m', Parents of Afaka Student Cry Out
Salone:
WOW !!!: Sheikh Gumi Collected N800k To Help Free Our Kidnapped Children – Parent Of Afaka Student
Sheikh Gumi And Allies Collected N800,000 From Us To Help Free Our Kidnapped Children - Parent Of Afaka Student Tori News:
Sheikh Gumi And Allies Collected N800,000 From Us To Help Free Our Kidnapped Children - Parent Of Afaka Student


   More Picks
1 Finance Ministry denies withholding army budget, says N1trn has been released so far - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Chidinma Ekile explains reasons for dumping secular music - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 EFCC arrests 4 suspected internet fraudsters in Benue - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 Actress Uche Ogbodo and her teenage baby daddy welcome their first child - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 5 hours ago
5 How Yar’Adua, Jonathan Tried To Jail Me Over Their Presidential Ambitions— El-Rufai - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
6 Senate asks Customs to return goods seized in Bodija, Oja Oba markets within two weeks - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
7 Missing Nigerian student, Olisa Odukwe found dead in Bristol Harbour, UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
8 Alleged molestation: Baba Ijesha to face five-charge trial - The Nation, 19 hours ago
9 CCT chairman appears before senate panel, gets 2 weeks to respond to assault allegation - The Cable, 20 hours ago
10 NAF neutralises bandits congregating to carry out attacks in Kaduna - Prompt News, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info