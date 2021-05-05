Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Kidnapping: Police advise Ogun residents to be security conscious — NEWSVERGE
News Verge
- The Police in Ogun have advised residents of the state not to use deserted areas or roads to avoid being kidnapped.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Kidnapping: Police advise Ogun residents to be security conscious
Independent:
Police Task Ogun Residents On Security Consciousness
Information Nigeria:
Kidnapping: Police Advise Ogun Residents To Be Security Conscious
The Herald:
Kidnapping: Police advise Ogun residents to be security conscious
The Street Journal:
Kidnapping: Police Advise Ogun Residents To Be Security Conscious
News Diary Online:
Police task Ogun residents on security consciousness
PM News:
Insecurity: Police warn residents against lonely, deserted roads
National Daily:
Kidnapping: Police advise Ogun residents to be security conscious
More Picks
1
Finance Ministry denies withholding army budget, says N1trn has been released so far -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
2
Chidinma Ekile explains reasons for dumping secular music -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
3
EFCC arrests 4 suspected internet fraudsters in Benue -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
4
Actress Uche Ogbodo and her teenage baby daddy welcome their first child - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
5 hours ago
5
How Yar’Adua, Jonathan Tried To Jail Me Over Their Presidential Ambitions— El-Rufai -
Sahara Reporters,
7 hours ago
6
Senate asks Customs to return goods seized in Bodija, Oja Oba markets within two weeks -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
7
Missing Nigerian student, Olisa Odukwe found dead in Bristol Harbour, UK -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
8
Alleged molestation: Baba Ijesha to face five-charge trial -
The Nation,
19 hours ago
9
CCT chairman appears before senate panel, gets 2 weeks to respond to assault allegation -
The Cable,
20 hours ago
10
NAF neutralises bandits congregating to carry out attacks in Kaduna -
Prompt News,
22 hours ago
