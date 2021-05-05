Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


STATE OF THE NATION: Southern governors in emergency meeting
Vanguard News  - Governors in the Southern part of the country under the Southern Nigeria Governors Forum on Tuesday met to discuss the state of the nation.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Insecurity: Southern govs meet on state of Nigeria The Punch:
Insecurity: Southern govs meet on state of Nigeria
Southern Nigeria governors meet over regional security crisis The Sun:
Southern Nigeria governors meet over regional security crisis
Southern govs meet to discuss growing insecurity Ripples Nigeria:
Southern govs meet to discuss growing insecurity
STATE OF THE NATION: Southern Governors In Emergency Meeting The Street Journal:
STATE OF THE NATION: Southern Governors In Emergency Meeting
Insecurity: Southern govs meet on state of Nigeria Sundiata Post:
Insecurity: Southern govs meet on state of Nigeria
Southern governors meet over security situation TV360 Nigeria:
Southern governors meet over security situation
State of the nation: Southern governors in emergency meeting The Point:
State of the nation: Southern governors in emergency meeting
Southern Governors meet over rising Insecurity [DETAILS] Politics Nigeria:
Southern Governors meet over rising Insecurity [DETAILS]


   More Picks
1 Finance Ministry denies withholding army budget, says N1trn has been released so far - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Chidinma Ekile explains reasons for dumping secular music - Daily Post, 1 day ago
3 Actress Uche Ogbodo and her teenage baby daddy welcome their first child - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 6 hours ago
4 Senate asks Customs to return goods seized in Bodija, Oja Oba markets within two weeks - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
5 EFCC arrests 4 suspected internet fraudsters in Benue - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
6 Missing Nigerian student, Olisa Odukwe found dead in Bristol Harbour, UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 How Yar’Adua, Jonathan Tried To Jail Me Over Their Presidential Ambitions— El-Rufai - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
8 Alleged molestation: Baba Ijesha to face five-charge trial - The Nation, 21 hours ago
9 CCT chairman appears before senate panel, gets 2 weeks to respond to assault allegation - The Cable, 21 hours ago
10 NAF neutralises bandits congregating to carry out attacks in Kaduna - Prompt News, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info