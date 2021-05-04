News at a Glance

Eid-el Fitr: Foundation distributes clothing materials to 1,100 orphans in Kano News Diary Online - No fewer than 1,100 orphans in Wudil and Garko Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Kano State have received clothing materials from Muhammad Ali-Wudil Foundation to celebrate the Sallah festival…



News Credibility Score: 41%



