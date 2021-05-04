Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UCL Final Berth, Result Of Incredible 4-year Work- Guardiola
Global Village Extra  - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says guiding the club to a first Champions League final "now makes sense" of his five-year spell..

44 mins ago
1 Indian delegation does not pose risk to G7 meeting, sources say - Daily Nigerian, 34 mins ago
2 Abuja-Kaduna: FG Laments Persisting Train Ticket Racketeering - Biz Watch Nigeria, 34 mins ago
3 Notorious Fraudster Ugochukwu Simeon Arrested for Cloning EFCC E-mail Addresses (Photo) - Tori News, 34 mins ago
4 The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable - Pulse Nigeria, 34 mins ago
5 I need love but I don't know how to identify or appreciate it - Rapper Yung6ix - Legit, 34 mins ago
6 He’s in denial about our relationship - Vanguard News, 35 mins ago
7 Recent News How police sidelined me, dubiously released cow arrested on my farm - Okeogun farmer - The Street Journal, 35 mins ago
8 Iniubong Umoren: Hundreds gather in Uyo demanding justice for slain job seeker — First Reports - First Reports, 36 mins ago
9 Southeast Security: IGP Redeploys CP Abutu Yaro to Secure Imo, 5 other CPs Moved - Newsmakers, 36 mins ago
10 A President Who Cannot Perform Should Be Impeached - Femi Falana SAN - AIT, 36 mins ago
