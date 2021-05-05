Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Actress, Osas Ighodaro says she's a hopeless romantic
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodalo, has said that she is still a hopeless romantic. The Nigerian-American actress married actor Gbenga Ajibade in June 2015. They had their first child, Azariah in 2016 and divorced shortly after.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Actress, Osas Ighodaro says she’s a hopeless romantic Yaba Left Online:
Actress, Osas Ighodaro says she’s a hopeless romantic
Actress, Osas Ighodaro Says She’s a Hopeless Romantic My Celebrity & I:
Actress, Osas Ighodaro Says She’s a Hopeless Romantic
Actress, Osas Ighodaro says she’s a hopeless romantic The Dabigal Blog:
Actress, Osas Ighodaro says she’s a hopeless romantic
Nigerian Actress, Osas Ighodaro Says She’s A Hopeless Romantic News of Africa:
Nigerian Actress, Osas Ighodaro Says She’s A Hopeless Romantic
Actress, Osas Ighodaro Admits She’s A Hopeless Romantic Gist 36:
Actress, Osas Ighodaro Admits She’s A Hopeless Romantic
Glamsquad Magazine:
Osas Ighodaro talks about herself being a hopeless romantic
Actress, Osas Ighodaro Admits She Tori News:
Actress, Osas Ighodaro Admits She's A Hopeless Romantic


   More Picks
1 Finance Ministry denies withholding army budget, says N1trn has been released so far - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Chidinma Ekile explains reasons for dumping secular music - Daily Post, 1 day ago
3 Actress Uche Ogbodo and her teenage baby daddy welcome their first child - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 6 hours ago
4 Senate asks Customs to return goods seized in Bodija, Oja Oba markets within two weeks - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
5 EFCC arrests 4 suspected internet fraudsters in Benue - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
6 Missing Nigerian student, Olisa Odukwe found dead in Bristol Harbour, UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 How Yar’Adua, Jonathan Tried To Jail Me Over Their Presidential Ambitions— El-Rufai - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
8 Alleged molestation: Baba Ijesha to face five-charge trial - The Nation, 21 hours ago
9 CCT chairman appears before senate panel, gets 2 weeks to respond to assault allegation - The Cable, 21 hours ago
10 NAF neutralises bandits congregating to carry out attacks in Kaduna - Prompt News, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info