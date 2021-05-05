Post News
News at a Glance
Premier League bans away fans for final two matches of 2020/2021 season
Daily Post
- The Premier League has said away fans will not be allowed into stadiums for the final two matches of the 2020/2021 season.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Premier League fans to return for last two matches
News Break:
Fans To Return To Stadiums For Last Two Premier League Matches
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Premier League Home Fans To Return To Stadiums For Final Two Rounds Of Matches
Nigerian Eye:
Premier League fans to return for last two matches
Newzandar News:
Premier League bans away fans for final two matches of 2020/2021 season » Newzandar News
See Naija:
Premier League bans away fans for final two matches of 2020/2021 season
Naija News:
Premier League Fans To Witness Last Two Matches
Core TV News:
Premier League says no away fans allowed when stadiums reopen later this month - CoreTV News
More Picks
1
Finance Ministry denies withholding army budget, says N1trn has been released so far -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
2
Chidinma Ekile explains reasons for dumping secular music -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
3
Actress Uche Ogbodo and her teenage baby daddy welcome their first child - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
6 hours ago
4
Senate asks Customs to return goods seized in Bodija, Oja Oba markets within two weeks -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
5
EFCC arrests 4 suspected internet fraudsters in Benue -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
6
Missing Nigerian student, Olisa Odukwe found dead in Bristol Harbour, UK -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
How Yar’Adua, Jonathan Tried To Jail Me Over Their Presidential Ambitions— El-Rufai -
Sahara Reporters,
9 hours ago
8
Alleged molestation: Baba Ijesha to face five-charge trial -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
9
CCT chairman appears before senate panel, gets 2 weeks to respond to assault allegation -
The Cable,
21 hours ago
10
NAF neutralises bandits congregating to carry out attacks in Kaduna -
Prompt News,
23 hours ago
