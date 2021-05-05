Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Protest Rocks Enugu Over Father Mbaka's Alleged Disappearance
News photo Sahara Reporters  - The parishioners have now stormed the Bishop’s Court, demanding that Bishop Calistus Onaga of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu should produce the cleric.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Protest hits Enugu over Mbaka Daily Post:
Protest hits Enugu over Mbaka's disappearance [VIDEO]
Residents protest over Mbaka’s whereabouts The Cable:
Residents protest over Mbaka’s whereabouts
VIDEO: Adoration members protest over The Nation:
VIDEO: Adoration members protest over 'missing' Mbaka
Tension Over Whereabouts Of Mbaka The Nigeria Lawyer:
Tension Over Whereabouts Of Mbaka
Video: Protest rocks Enugu over Mbaka’s disappearance » NEWS Within Nigeria:
Video: Protest rocks Enugu over Mbaka’s disappearance » NEWS
Protesters storm Enugu over Mbaka’s ‘disappearance’ (VIDEO) Republican Nigeria:
Protesters storm Enugu over Mbaka’s ‘disappearance’ (VIDEO)


   More Picks
1 Finance Ministry denies withholding army budget, says N1trn has been released so far - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Chidinma Ekile explains reasons for dumping secular music - Daily Post, 1 day ago
3 Actress Uche Ogbodo and her teenage baby daddy welcome their first child - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 6 hours ago
4 Senate asks Customs to return goods seized in Bodija, Oja Oba markets within two weeks - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
5 EFCC arrests 4 suspected internet fraudsters in Benue - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
6 Missing Nigerian student, Olisa Odukwe found dead in Bristol Harbour, UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 How Yar’Adua, Jonathan Tried To Jail Me Over Their Presidential Ambitions— El-Rufai - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
8 Alleged molestation: Baba Ijesha to face five-charge trial - The Nation, 21 hours ago
9 CCT chairman appears before senate panel, gets 2 weeks to respond to assault allegation - The Cable, 21 hours ago
10 NAF neutralises bandits congregating to carry out attacks in Kaduna - Prompt News, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info