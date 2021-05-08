Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho Were Believers In Nigeria Until Bad Government Came— Shehu Sani









A former Senator in the 8th Senate, Senator Shehu Sani, has said the agitation for the breakup of the country by various interest groups was fuelled by systemic injustice and impunity by the President Muhammadu ... Sahara Reporters - Shehu SaniA former Senator in the 8th Senate, Senator Shehu Sani, has said the agitation for the breakup of the country by various interest groups was fuelled by systemic injustice and impunity by the President Muhammadu ...



News Credibility Score: 99%