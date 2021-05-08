Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho Were Believers In Nigeria Until Bad Government Came— Shehu Sani
Sahara Reporters  - Shehu Sani




A former Senator in the 8th Senate, Senator Shehu Sani, has said the agitation for the breakup of the country by various interest groups was fuelled by systemic injustice and impunity by the President Muhammadu ...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Shehu Sani: Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho were believers in Nigeria until bad government came Daily Times:
Shehu Sani: Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho were believers in Nigeria until bad government came
Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho Were Believers In Nigeria Until Bad Government Came - Shehu Sani The Nigeria Lawyer:
Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho Were Believers In Nigeria Until Bad Government Came - Shehu Sani
Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho Were Believers In Nigeria Until Bad Government Came – Shehu Sani Naija News:
Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho Were Believers In Nigeria Until Bad Government Came – Shehu Sani
Why Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho Became Secessionists – Shehu Sani Anaedo Online:
Why Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho Became Secessionists – Shehu Sani


   More Picks
1 Protesters stab police officer to death in Abuja - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
2 Rape: Actor Sir Koro apologizes after alleging that Baba Ijesha and Princess dated (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Nigeria records 39 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,340 - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
4 WHO approves Sinopharm, China's COVID vaccine, for use - The Cable, 21 hours ago
5 FG announces establishment of 20 new marriage registries - The Cable, 22 hours ago
6 Davido's Uncle bags degree in Criminal Justice, from U.S. University (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 14 hours ago
7 FG to ensure good conduct of statutory marriages in Nigeria, says Aregbesola - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
8 APC Calls For Postponement Of LG Poll As ALGON Dedicates Victory To Late Ajimobi - Independent, 7 hours ago
9 Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho won’t break Nigeria, Tafawa-Balewa’s spirit should be appeased – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
10 "You are not well" - Actress Omotola reacts after a die-hard fan drew a "beautiful" portrait of her face - Yaba Left Online, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info