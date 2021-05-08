Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


India records 4,191 new COVID deaths -- highest single-day toll
The Cable  - India has reported 4,191 new COVID-19 deaths — the country’s highest single day fatality count since the pandemic began.Advertisement The country also recorded 401,229 new coronavirus infections on Friday. India

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

India hits 4,000 Covid deaths in a day The Punch:
India hits 4,000 Covid deaths in a day
Channels Television:
India’s COVID-19 Deaths Hit 4000 Record
COVID-19: India Records Over 4,000 Deaths In One day As Virus Surges Independent:
COVID-19: India Records Over 4,000 Deaths In One day As Virus Surges
COVID-19 Nigeria: 165,340 confirmed cases and 2,065 recorded deaths as of May 7, 2021 The Info Stride:
COVID-19 Nigeria: 165,340 confirmed cases and 2,065 recorded deaths as of May 7, 2021
India hits 4,000 Covid deaths in a day The News Guru:
India hits 4,000 Covid deaths in a day
Nigeria Records 39 New COVID-19 Cases Affairs TV:
Nigeria Records 39 New COVID-19 Cases


   More Picks
1 Protesters stab police officer to death in Abuja - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
2 Rape: Actor Sir Koro apologizes after alleging that Baba Ijesha and Princess dated (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Nigeria records 39 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,340 - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
4 WHO approves Sinopharm, China's COVID vaccine, for use - The Cable, 21 hours ago
5 FG announces establishment of 20 new marriage registries - The Cable, 22 hours ago
6 Davido's Uncle bags degree in Criminal Justice, from U.S. University (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 14 hours ago
7 FG to ensure good conduct of statutory marriages in Nigeria, says Aregbesola - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
8 APC Calls For Postponement Of LG Poll As ALGON Dedicates Victory To Late Ajimobi - Independent, 7 hours ago
9 Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho won’t break Nigeria, Tafawa-Balewa’s spirit should be appeased – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
10 "You are not well" - Actress Omotola reacts after a die-hard fan drew a "beautiful" portrait of her face - Yaba Left Online, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info