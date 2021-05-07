Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Rape: Actor Sir Koro apologizes after alleging that Baba Ijesha and Princess dated (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Comedian and actor, Abimbola Olasunbo popularly known as Sir Koro has apologized after saying that Comedienne Princess and embattled Yoruba actor, Olanrewaju James popularly known as Baba Ijesha were dating prior to his arrest for raping a minor who ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"I was held at gunpoint and forced to read the statement" – Actor, Sir Koro apologizes after alleging that Baba Ijesha and Princess dated (video) Yaba Left Online:
"I was held at gunpoint and forced to read the statement" – Actor, Sir Koro apologizes after alleging that Baba Ijesha and Princess dated (video)
Rape: Actor Sir Koro Apologizes after Alleging that Baba Ijesha and Princess Dated My Celebrity & I:
Rape: Actor Sir Koro Apologizes after Alleging that Baba Ijesha and Princess Dated
“I Was Held At Gunpoint And Said Everything Under Duress” – Sir Koro Apologises After Claiming Baba Ijesha Dated Comedienne Princess KOKO TV Nigeria:
“I Was Held At Gunpoint And Said Everything Under Duress” – Sir Koro Apologises After Claiming Baba Ijesha Dated Comedienne Princess
Actor Sir Koro begs for forgiveness after accusing Baba Ijesha, Princess of being lovers dated Dockays World:
Actor Sir Koro begs for forgiveness after accusing Baba Ijesha, Princess of being lovers dated
Nigerian Actor, Sir Koro Apologizes After Alleging That Baba Ijesha And Princess Dated (Video) Edujandon:
Nigerian Actor, Sir Koro Apologizes After Alleging That Baba Ijesha And Princess Dated (Video)
Nigerian Actor, Sir Koro Apologizes After Alleging That Baba Ijesha And Princess Dated (Video) GL Trends:
Nigerian Actor, Sir Koro Apologizes After Alleging That Baba Ijesha And Princess Dated (Video)
Glamsquad Magazine:
Rape: Sir Koro apologizes after alleging that Baba Ijesha and Princess dated, claims he was under duress
“I was held at gunpoint and forced to read the statement” – Actor, Sir Koro apologizes after alleging that Baba Ijesha and Princess dated (video) Naija Parrot:
“I was held at gunpoint and forced to read the statement” – Actor, Sir Koro apologizes after alleging that Baba Ijesha and Princess dated (video)
Nigerian Actor, Sir Koro Apologizes After Alleging That Baba Ijesha And Princess Dated (Video) Gist 36:
Nigerian Actor, Sir Koro Apologizes After Alleging That Baba Ijesha And Princess Dated (Video)
Baba Ijesha: ‘I was held at gunpoint to blackmail Princess, Iyabo Ojo – Actor Sir Koro apologizes (Video) Kemi Filani Blog:
Baba Ijesha: ‘I was held at gunpoint to blackmail Princess, Iyabo Ojo – Actor Sir Koro apologizes (Video)
Nigerian Actor, Sir Koro Apologizes After Alleging That Baba Ijesha And Princess Dated (Video) Tori News:
Nigerian Actor, Sir Koro Apologizes After Alleging That Baba Ijesha And Princess Dated (Video)


   More Picks
1 Protesters stab police officer to death in Abuja - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
2 Rape: Actor Sir Koro apologizes after alleging that Baba Ijesha and Princess dated (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Nigeria records 39 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,340 - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
4 WHO approves Sinopharm, China's COVID vaccine, for use - The Cable, 21 hours ago
5 FG announces establishment of 20 new marriage registries - The Cable, 22 hours ago
6 Davido's Uncle bags degree in Criminal Justice, from U.S. University (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 14 hours ago
7 FG to ensure good conduct of statutory marriages in Nigeria, says Aregbesola - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
8 APC Calls For Postponement Of LG Poll As ALGON Dedicates Victory To Late Ajimobi - Independent, 7 hours ago
9 Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho won’t break Nigeria, Tafawa-Balewa’s spirit should be appeased – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
10 "You are not well" - Actress Omotola reacts after a die-hard fan drew a "beautiful" portrait of her face - Yaba Left Online, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info