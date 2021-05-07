Rape: Actor Sir Koro apologizes after alleging that Baba Ijesha and Princess dated (video) Linda Ikeji Blog - Comedian and actor, Abimbola Olasunbo popularly known as Sir Koro has apologized after saying that Comedienne Princess and embattled Yoruba actor, Olanrewaju James popularly known as Baba Ijesha were dating prior to his arrest for raping a minor who ...



News Credibility Score: 99%