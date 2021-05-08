Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria records 39 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,340
Nigerian Tribune  - Nigeria records 39 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,340

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NCDC records 39 new infections, zero death The Guardian:
NCDC records 39 new infections, zero death
COVID-19: Nigeria records 39 new cases, zero deaths Premium Times:
COVID-19: Nigeria records 39 new cases, zero deaths
NCDC Records 39 New Infections, Zero Death Independent:
NCDC Records 39 New Infections, Zero Death
Nigeria Records 28 New COVID-19 Infections, Total Now 165,301 The Nigeria Lawyer:
Nigeria Records 28 New COVID-19 Infections, Total Now 165,301
NCDC records 39 new COVID-19 infections PM News:
NCDC records 39 new COVID-19 infections
Nigeria records 39 new Covid-19 infections, 165,340 total cases National Accord:
Nigeria records 39 new Covid-19 infections, 165,340 total cases
NCDC records 39 new infections, zero death News Diary Online:
NCDC records 39 new infections, zero death
Nigeria Records 39 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections.. Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Nigeria Records 39 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections..
COVID-19: Nigeria Records 39 New Cases, Zero Deaths Mojidelano:
COVID-19: Nigeria Records 39 New Cases, Zero Deaths
COVID-19: NCDC Announces 39 New Cases, Total Now 165,340 NPO Reports:
COVID-19: NCDC Announces 39 New Cases, Total Now 165,340


   More Picks
1 Protesters stab police officer to death in Abuja - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
2 Rape: Actor Sir Koro apologizes after alleging that Baba Ijesha and Princess dated (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Nigeria records 39 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,340 - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
4 WHO approves Sinopharm, China's COVID vaccine, for use - The Cable, 21 hours ago
5 FG announces establishment of 20 new marriage registries - The Cable, 22 hours ago
6 Davido's Uncle bags degree in Criminal Justice, from U.S. University (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 14 hours ago
7 FG to ensure good conduct of statutory marriages in Nigeria, says Aregbesola - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
8 APC Calls For Postponement Of LG Poll As ALGON Dedicates Victory To Late Ajimobi - Independent, 7 hours ago
9 Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho won’t break Nigeria, Tafawa-Balewa’s spirit should be appeased – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
10 "You are not well" - Actress Omotola reacts after a die-hard fan drew a "beautiful" portrait of her face - Yaba Left Online, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info