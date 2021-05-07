Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


WHO approves Sinopharm, China's COVID vaccine, for use
News photo The Cable  - The World Health Organisation (WHO) has approved the use of Sinopharm, the COVID-19 vaccine produced in China, for emergency use.Advertisement Sinopharm is the sixth vaccine approved by the WHO against

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

WHO approves China The Punch:
WHO approves China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine
WHO Approves China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine Channels Television:
WHO Approves China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine: China Biz Watch Nigeria:
COVID-19 Vaccine: China's Sinopharm Gets WHO's Approval
COVID-19: WHO Approves Sinopharm, Chinese Vaccine For Emergency Use Independent:
COVID-19: WHO Approves Sinopharm, Chinese Vaccine For Emergency Use
WHO Approves China News Break:
WHO Approves China's Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine For Emergency Use
Recent News WHO approves China The Street Journal:
Recent News WHO approves China's Sinopharm COVID vaccine for use
WHO Approves China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine Inside Business Nigeria:
WHO Approves China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine
WHO Approves COVID-19 Vaccine Made by Sinopharm in China | Investors King Investor King:
WHO Approves COVID-19 Vaccine Made by Sinopharm in China | Investors King
WHO Approves Chinese Covid-19 Vaccine " Sinopharm" Global Village Extra:
WHO Approves Chinese Covid-19 Vaccine " Sinopharm"
WHO Approves China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine NPO Reports:
WHO Approves China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine


   More Picks
1 Protesters stab police officer to death in Abuja - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
2 Rape: Actor Sir Koro apologizes after alleging that Baba Ijesha and Princess dated (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Nigeria records 39 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,340 - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
4 WHO approves Sinopharm, China's COVID vaccine, for use - The Cable, 21 hours ago
5 FG announces establishment of 20 new marriage registries - The Cable, 22 hours ago
6 Davido's Uncle bags degree in Criminal Justice, from U.S. University (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 14 hours ago
7 FG to ensure good conduct of statutory marriages in Nigeria, says Aregbesola - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
8 APC Calls For Postponement Of LG Poll As ALGON Dedicates Victory To Late Ajimobi - Independent, 7 hours ago
9 Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho won’t break Nigeria, Tafawa-Balewa’s spirit should be appeased – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
10 "You are not well" - Actress Omotola reacts after a die-hard fan drew a "beautiful" portrait of her face - Yaba Left Online, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info