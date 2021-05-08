Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Davido's Uncle bags degree in Criminal Justice, from U.S. University (Video)
News photo Yaba Left Online  - Davido‘s uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke has graduated from The Atlanta Metropolitan State College, Atlanta where he bagged a degree in Criminal Justice. His convocation held yesterday, May 7th in Atlanta, and was attended by friends and family ...

14 hours ago
