Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos State Government confirms appointment of acting director of fire service as Director
News photo TVC News  - The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has confirmed the appointment of the Acting Head of the Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs Margaret Adeseye as the substantive director of the service.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sanwo-Olu appoints new Lagos Fire Service boss The Punch:
Sanwo-Olu appoints new Lagos Fire Service boss
Sanwo-Olu Confirms Woman As Head, Lagos Fire Service The Will:
Sanwo-Olu Confirms Woman As Head, Lagos Fire Service
Sanwo-Olu Confirms Appointment of Acting Director of Fire Service as Director NPO Reports:
Sanwo-Olu Confirms Appointment of Acting Director of Fire Service as Director
Gov Sanwo-Olu Appoints Margaret Adeseye As Lagos Fire Service Boss Naija News:
Gov Sanwo-Olu Appoints Margaret Adeseye As Lagos Fire Service Boss


   More Picks
1 Protesters stab police officer to death in Abuja - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
2 Rape: Actor Sir Koro apologizes after alleging that Baba Ijesha and Princess dated (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Nigeria records 39 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,340 - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
4 WHO approves Sinopharm, China's COVID vaccine, for use - The Cable, 21 hours ago
5 FG announces establishment of 20 new marriage registries - The Cable, 22 hours ago
6 Davido's Uncle bags degree in Criminal Justice, from U.S. University (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 14 hours ago
7 FG to ensure good conduct of statutory marriages in Nigeria, says Aregbesola - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
8 APC Calls For Postponement Of LG Poll As ALGON Dedicates Victory To Late Ajimobi - Independent, 7 hours ago
9 Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho won’t break Nigeria, Tafawa-Balewa’s spirit should be appeased – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
10 "You are not well" - Actress Omotola reacts after a die-hard fan drew a "beautiful" portrait of her face - Yaba Left Online, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info