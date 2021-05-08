Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tipper drivers, commercial motorcyclists clash in Ondo over killed Okada rider
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tipper drivers, commercial motorcyclists clash in Ondo over killed Okada rider

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Commercial motorcyclists, truck drivers clash in Akure The Nation:
Commercial motorcyclists, truck drivers clash in Akure
#HappeningNow Tipper drivers block popular High court road in Akure, protesting the burning of their trucks by commercial motorcycle operators popularly known as TVC News:
#HappeningNow Tipper drivers block popular High court road in Akure, protesting the burning of their trucks by commercial motorcycle operators popularly known as 'Okada' riders.
PHOTOS: Tipper drivers block popular High court road in Akure, as they protest the burning of their trucks by commercial motorcycle operators popularly known as News Wire NGR:
PHOTOS: Tipper drivers block popular High court road in Akure, as they protest the burning of their trucks by commercial motorcycle operators popularly known as 'Okada' riders.
Okada riders, truck drivers in bloody clash in Akure The News Guru:
Okada riders, truck drivers in bloody clash in Akure


   More Picks
1 Protesters stab police officer to death in Abuja - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
2 Rape: Actor Sir Koro apologizes after alleging that Baba Ijesha and Princess dated (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Nigeria records 39 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,340 - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
4 WHO approves Sinopharm, China's COVID vaccine, for use - The Cable, 21 hours ago
5 FG announces establishment of 20 new marriage registries - The Cable, 22 hours ago
6 Davido's Uncle bags degree in Criminal Justice, from U.S. University (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 14 hours ago
7 FG to ensure good conduct of statutory marriages in Nigeria, says Aregbesola - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
8 APC Calls For Postponement Of LG Poll As ALGON Dedicates Victory To Late Ajimobi - Independent, 7 hours ago
9 Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho won’t break Nigeria, Tafawa-Balewa’s spirit should be appeased – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
10 "You are not well" - Actress Omotola reacts after a die-hard fan drew a "beautiful" portrait of her face - Yaba Left Online, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info