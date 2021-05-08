Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police in Ogun rescue 22 under-age girls from prostitution home
News photo TVC News  - Men of the Ogun State Police command have rescued 22 teenage girls who were lured from Akwa Ibom State for prostitution in Ogun State. The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Abimbola Oyeyemi made this known in a statement issued in Abeokuta.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police Rescue 22 Underage Girls From Prostitution In Ogun Channels Television:
Police Rescue 22 Underage Girls From Prostitution In Ogun
22 Underage Girls Rescued From Prostitution Home In Ogun Independent:
22 Underage Girls Rescued From Prostitution Home In Ogun
Police rescue 22 underaged girls from prostitution home in Ogun » NEWS Within Nigeria:
Police rescue 22 underaged girls from prostitution home in Ogun » NEWS
Police Rescued 22 Underaged Girls From Prostitution Home In Ogun Fresh Reporters:
Police Rescued 22 Underaged Girls From Prostitution Home In Ogun
22 Underaged Girls Rescued From Prostitution Home In Ogun (Photo) Tori News:
22 Underaged Girls Rescued From Prostitution Home In Ogun (Photo)


   More Picks
1 RCCG: I can't blame, question God - Pastor Adeboye reacts to son's death - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 APC Calls For Postponement Of LG Poll As ALGON Dedicates Victory To Late Ajimobi - Independent, 19 hours ago
3 Nigerian Soldier Leaks Shoot-At-Sight Order, Advises Orlu Residents To Relocate - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
4 FG to ensure good conduct of statutory marriages in Nigeria, says Aregbesola - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
5 Stray bullet kills NSCDC official inside her home during Army and hoodlums shoot out in Imo state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho won’t break Nigeria, Tafawa-Balewa’s spirit should be appeased – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
7 Gunmen kill two policemen in Rivers - The Nation, 24 hours ago
8 "You are not well" - Actress Omotola reacts after a die-hard fan drew a "beautiful" portrait of her face - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
9 FG ‘ll end estimated billing syndrome in nation’s power sector — Omo-Agege - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
10 Police, vigilante rescue 13 kidnapped travellers in Edo - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info