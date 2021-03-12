APC has dragged Nigeria 50 years backwards - Governor Nyesom Wike Linda Ikeji Blog - Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) which is the ruling party, has dragged Nigeria 50 years backwards due to its "abysmal performance." The governor said this when the Vice President of Rotary Club of Port ...



News Credibility Score: 99%