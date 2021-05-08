Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Stray bullet kills NSCDC official inside her home during Army and hoodlums shoot out in Imo state
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A stray bullet has killed an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Imo State. Mrs Glory Nkwocha was at her house with her family on Thursday, May 6, when a stray bullet from a gun duel between combined security operatives and ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Stray bullet kills NSCDC official inside her home during Army and hoodlums shoot out in Imo state The Dabigal Blog:
Stray bullet kills NSCDC official inside her home during Army and hoodlums shoot out in Imo state
Stray Bullet Kills NSCDC Official Inside her home During Army and Hoodlums Shoot Out in Imo state My Celebrity & I:
Stray Bullet Kills NSCDC Official Inside her home During Army and Hoodlums Shoot Out in Imo state
Stray Bullet Hits NSCDC Official In Her Home In Imo KOKO TV Nigeria:
Stray Bullet Hits NSCDC Official In Her Home In Imo
Stray bullet kills NSCDC official inside her home during Army and hoodlums shoot out in Imo state Lailas News:
Stray bullet kills NSCDC official inside her home during Army and hoodlums shoot out in Imo state
Stray bullet kills NSCDC official inside her home during Army and hoodlums shoot out in Imo state Studio CB55:
Stray bullet kills NSCDC official inside her home during Army and hoodlums shoot out in Imo state
How stray bullet killed female NSCDC officer in Imo Within Nigeria:
How stray bullet killed female NSCDC officer in Imo
NSCDC Official Killed By Stray Bullet From Gun Duel Between Security Men & Hoodlums Fresh Reporters:
NSCDC Official Killed By Stray Bullet From Gun Duel Between Security Men & Hoodlums


   More Picks
1 RCCG: I can't blame, question God - Pastor Adeboye reacts to son's death - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 APC Calls For Postponement Of LG Poll As ALGON Dedicates Victory To Late Ajimobi - Independent, 19 hours ago
3 Nigerian Soldier Leaks Shoot-At-Sight Order, Advises Orlu Residents To Relocate - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
4 FG to ensure good conduct of statutory marriages in Nigeria, says Aregbesola - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
5 Stray bullet kills NSCDC official inside her home during Army and hoodlums shoot out in Imo state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho won’t break Nigeria, Tafawa-Balewa’s spirit should be appeased – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
7 Gunmen kill two policemen in Rivers - The Nation, 1 day ago
8 "You are not well" - Actress Omotola reacts after a die-hard fan drew a "beautiful" portrait of her face - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
9 FG ‘ll end estimated billing syndrome in nation’s power sector — Omo-Agege - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
10 Police, vigilante rescue 13 kidnapped travellers in Edo - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info