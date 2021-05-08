Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

American actress Tawny Kitaen dies at 59
News photo Vanguard News  - American actress Tawny Kitaen who appeared in “Bachelor Party” and provocative 1980s rock videos, has died in California.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 RCCG: I can't blame, question God - Pastor Adeboye reacts to son's death - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 APC Calls For Postponement Of LG Poll As ALGON Dedicates Victory To Late Ajimobi - Independent, 19 hours ago
3 Nigerian Soldier Leaks Shoot-At-Sight Order, Advises Orlu Residents To Relocate - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
4 FG to ensure good conduct of statutory marriages in Nigeria, says Aregbesola - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
5 Stray bullet kills NSCDC official inside her home during Army and hoodlums shoot out in Imo state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho won’t break Nigeria, Tafawa-Balewa’s spirit should be appeased – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
7 Gunmen kill two policemen in Rivers - The Nation, 1 day ago
8 "You are not well" - Actress Omotola reacts after a die-hard fan drew a "beautiful" portrait of her face - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
9 FG ‘ll end estimated billing syndrome in nation’s power sector — Omo-Agege - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
10 Police, vigilante rescue 13 kidnapped travellers in Edo - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
