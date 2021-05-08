Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Villarreal Confirm Chukwueze Injury Blow Leaving Winger Doubtful For Europa League Final With Man United
News photo Complete Sports  - Villarreal have confirmed Samuel Chukwueze will spend time on the sidelines as a result of injury, reports Completesports.com. Chukwueze sustained the injury in Villarreal’s Europa League clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday. The ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

