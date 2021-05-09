Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Hadiza Bala-Usman: FG investigates fresh N3.6bn, $150m non-remittances by NPA
News photo The Citizen  - The Federal Government is further investigating the unremitted Value Added Tax (VAT) deductions to Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) under the leadership of the suspended NPA

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Hadiza Bala-Usman: FG Probes New N3.6bn And $150m Non-remittances By NPA KOKO TV Nigeria:
Hadiza Bala-Usman: FG Probes New N3.6bn And $150m Non-remittances By NPA
Salone:
UPDATE- Hadiza Bala-Usman: FG Investigates Fresh ₦3.6bn, $150m Non-Remittances By NPA
NPA’s Hadiza Usman: FG To Probe Fresh N3.6bn, $150m Non-remittance The New Diplomat:
NPA’s Hadiza Usman: FG To Probe Fresh N3.6bn, $150m Non-remittance
FG commences inquest into Hadiza Bala as former NPA DG implicated in fresh N3.6bn, $150m non-remittances 1st for Credible News:
FG commences inquest into Hadiza Bala as former NPA DG implicated in fresh N3.6bn, $150m non-remittances


   More Picks
1 Chinese Rocket Debris Lands In Indian Ocean, Draws Criticism From NASA - Independent, 8 hours ago
2 Fate of Other Abducted Passengers Unknown as ABSU Student Regains Freedom - This Day, 3 hours ago
3 "Mind what you say" - Victoria Inyama mocks Etinosa following marriage collapse - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
4 FG ‘ll end estimated billing syndrome in nation’s power sector — Omo-Agege - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
5 APC has dragged Nigeria 50 years backwards - Governor Nyesom Wike - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Fans celebrate comedian Sir Balo as he shares photos of his new house online - Legit, 8 hours ago
7 Stray bullet kills NSCDC official inside her home during Army and hoodlums shoot out in Imo state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Suspected Bandits Kill Eight, Injure Three In Reprisal Attack On Katsina Village - Channels Television, 55 mins ago
9 ’West Africa accounts for 16% of world road crashes, fatalities’ - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
10 Kano Pillars target League win with 8 new signings — Official - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info