News at a Glance
Why Adeboye’s son died, others like him will lose wives, children — Igboho + Video
The Eagle Online
- Igboho said this in a video obtained by our Correspondent on Sunday
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Sunday Igboho mocks Pastor Adeboye after son’s death [VIDEO]
Nigerian Eye:
VIDEO: Sunday Igboho mocks Pastor Adeboye after son’s death
News Break:
Adeboye: May God Kill Wives, Children Of Those Not Supporting Yoruba Nation – Sunday Igboho
Eco City Reporters:
See what Sunday Igboho told Pastor Adeboye after son’s death (VIDEO)
Naija Surf:
Sunday Igboho mocks Pastor Adeboye after son’s death [VIDEO]
More Picks
1
Chinese Rocket Debris Lands In Indian Ocean, Draws Criticism From NASA -
Independent,
8 hours ago
2
Fate of Other Abducted Passengers Unknown as ABSU Student Regains Freedom -
This Day,
3 hours ago
3
"Mind what you say" - Victoria Inyama mocks Etinosa following marriage collapse -
Gist Reel,
20 hours ago
4
FG ‘ll end estimated billing syndrome in nation’s power sector — Omo-Agege -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
5
APC has dragged Nigeria 50 years backwards - Governor Nyesom Wike -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
6
Fans celebrate comedian Sir Balo as he shares photos of his new house online -
Legit,
8 hours ago
7
Stray bullet kills NSCDC official inside her home during Army and hoodlums shoot out in Imo state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
8
Suspected Bandits Kill Eight, Injure Three In Reprisal Attack On Katsina Village -
Channels Television,
55 mins ago
9
’West Africa accounts for 16% of world road crashes, fatalities’ -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
10
Kano Pillars target League win with 8 new signings — Official -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
