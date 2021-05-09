Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Why Adeboye’s son died, others like him will lose wives, children — Igboho + Video
News photo The Eagle Online  - Igboho said this in a video obtained by our Correspondent on Sunday

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sunday Igboho mocks Pastor Adeboye after son’s death [VIDEO] Daily Post:
Sunday Igboho mocks Pastor Adeboye after son’s death [VIDEO]
VIDEO: Sunday Igboho mocks Pastor Adeboye after son’s death Nigerian Eye:
VIDEO: Sunday Igboho mocks Pastor Adeboye after son’s death
Adeboye: May God Kill Wives, Children Of Those Not Supporting Yoruba Nation – Sunday Igboho News Break:
Adeboye: May God Kill Wives, Children Of Those Not Supporting Yoruba Nation – Sunday Igboho
See what Sunday Igboho told Pastor Adeboye after son’s death (VIDEO) Eco City Reporters:
See what Sunday Igboho told Pastor Adeboye after son’s death (VIDEO)
Sunday Igboho mocks Pastor Adeboye after son’s death [VIDEO] Naija Surf:
Sunday Igboho mocks Pastor Adeboye after son’s death [VIDEO]


   More Picks
1 Chinese Rocket Debris Lands In Indian Ocean, Draws Criticism From NASA - Independent, 8 hours ago
2 Fate of Other Abducted Passengers Unknown as ABSU Student Regains Freedom - This Day, 3 hours ago
3 "Mind what you say" - Victoria Inyama mocks Etinosa following marriage collapse - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
4 FG ‘ll end estimated billing syndrome in nation’s power sector — Omo-Agege - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
5 APC has dragged Nigeria 50 years backwards - Governor Nyesom Wike - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Fans celebrate comedian Sir Balo as he shares photos of his new house online - Legit, 8 hours ago
7 Stray bullet kills NSCDC official inside her home during Army and hoodlums shoot out in Imo state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Suspected Bandits Kill Eight, Injure Three In Reprisal Attack On Katsina Village - Channels Television, 55 mins ago
9 ’West Africa accounts for 16% of world road crashes, fatalities’ - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
10 Kano Pillars target League win with 8 new signings — Official - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info