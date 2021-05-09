Mama Taraba’s death a monumental loss to Nigerian women – Tallen Daily Post - Mrs Pauline Tallen, Minister of Women Affairs has described the demise of Aisha Jummai Al-Hassan as a monumental loss to the nation. Tallen said this in a statement signed by the ministry’s Director of Press, Mr Odutayo Oluseyi, on Saturday in Abuja.



News Credibility Score: 99%