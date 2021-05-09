Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Guild of Editors rejects NBC fines on media houses Guild of Editors rejects NBC fines on media houses
Vanguard News  - The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has rejected the N5m fine imposed on Channels Television and Inspiration FM by the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, for alleged infractions.

10 hours ago
