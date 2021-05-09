Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Girl nabbed after giving a baby bleach to drink (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A young girl has been nabbed after she gave a baby bleach to drink. The girl who has been identified as Mmesoma, said she was promised N20k by one Chisom to carry out the act.

 

24 hours ago
