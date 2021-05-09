Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


RCCG youths shave off their hair to honour Pastor Adeboye's son
Legit  - Youths of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), have shaved their hair and gone bald in honor of Pastor Enoch Adeboye's late son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

VIDEO: Adeboye’s sons shave hair to honour late brother The Nation:
VIDEO: Adeboye’s sons shave hair to honour late brother
Pastor Adeboye Daily Post:
Pastor Adeboye's sons shave heads over Dare's death (Video)
Leke Adeboye Shaves His Hair And Beards In Honour Of His Late Brother Independent:
Leke Adeboye Shaves His Hair And Beards In Honour Of His Late Brother
Adeboye The News Guru:
Adeboye's son, Leke leads head shave challenge to honour late brother
Adeboye’s Sons Shave Hair In Honour Of Late Brother News Break:
Adeboye’s Sons Shave Hair In Honour Of Late Brother


   More Picks
1 Chinese Rocket Debris Lands In Indian Ocean, Draws Criticism From NASA - Independent, 23 hours ago
2 Nigeria records 37 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,419 - Nigerian Tribune, 9 hours ago
3 Rauf Aregbesola: ‘Passport issuance resumes May 31’ - Daily Times, 18 hours ago
4 Mbaka Apologises To Catholic Church, Bishop Callistus Onaga Over Recent Misconduct (Video) - Mojidelano, 1 hour ago
5 The Voice Nigeria: FirstBank Imprints in Entertainment, Youths Development *by Israel Bolaji-Gbadamosi - Global Excellence Online, 15 hours ago
6 Fans celebrate comedian Sir Balo as he shares photos of his new house online - Legit, 23 hours ago
7 Workers’ Salary: Buhari committed to welfare of Nigerian workers, APC tells PDP - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
8 Again, gunmen raze police station, kill two cops in Akwa Ibom - The Punch, 14 hours ago
9 SCOAN Church Collapse: TB Joshua Should Be Prosecuted – Soyinka Says Nigerians Have An Abnormal Respect For The Priesthood - KOKO TV Nigeria, 15 hours ago
10 PDP Hails Lagos Assembly Over LG Chairmen's Suspension For Irregularities - Leadership, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info