Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Troops commence 7-day special operation to clear forests, communities in Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba
News photo Vanguard News  - By Peter Duru, Makurdi The joint military operation covering Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states, codenamed Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS, has commenced a 7-day operation in the three states to clear bandits and armed herders in forests and communities ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Military commences operation Whirl Stroke in Benue, two other states TVC News:
Military commences operation Whirl Stroke in Benue, two other states
Troops Commence 7-Day Special Operation To Clear Forests, Communities In Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba The Street Journal:
Troops Commence 7-Day Special Operation To Clear Forests, Communities In Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba
Troops Commence 7-Day Special Operation To Clear Forests, Communities In Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba The Nigeria Lawyer:
Troops Commence 7-Day Special Operation To Clear Forests, Communities In Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba


   More Picks
1 Covid-19: Nigeria Records 30 New Cases, No Deaths As Infection Hits 165,370 - Aledeh, 18 hours ago
2 Rauf Aregbesola: ‘Passport issuance resumes May 31’ - Daily Times, 3 hours ago
3 Fate of Other Abducted Passengers Unknown as ABSU Student Regains Freedom - This Day, 3 hours ago
4 Rivers won't succumb to secessionist agenda, says Wike after attacks on police stations - The Cable, 19 hours ago
5 FG ‘ll end estimated billing syndrome in nation’s power sector — Omo-Agege - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
6 APC has dragged Nigeria 50 years backwards - Governor Nyesom Wike - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
7 Fans celebrate comedian Sir Balo as he shares photos of his new house online - Legit, 8 hours ago
8 Stray bullet kills NSCDC official inside her home during Army and hoodlums shoot out in Imo state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 ’West Africa accounts for 16% of world road crashes, fatalities’ - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
10 Kano Pillars target League win with 8 new signings — Official - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info