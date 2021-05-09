Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fate of Other Abducted Passengers Unknown as ABSU Student Regains Freedom
News photo This Day  - By Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo Five days after their abduction by gunmen operating along Okigwe-Uturu road, nothing has been heard about the passengers who were kidnapped along with students of Abia State …

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Abducted ABSU student regains freedom Daily Post:
Abducted ABSU student regains freedom
Abducted ABSU student regains freedom Vanguard News:
Abducted ABSU student regains freedom
Abducted student of ABSU regains freedom AIT:
Abducted student of ABSU regains freedom
JUST IN… Abducted ABSU student regains freedom Ripples Nigeria:
JUST IN… Abducted ABSU student regains freedom
Abducted ABSU Student Regains Freedom Independent:
Abducted ABSU Student Regains Freedom
Abducted ABSU Student Regains Freedom The Street Journal:
Abducted ABSU Student Regains Freedom
Kidnapped ABSU student regains freedom The News Guru:
Kidnapped ABSU student regains freedom
Abducted ABSU student regains freedom » NEWS Within Nigeria:
Abducted ABSU student regains freedom » NEWS
Kidnapped ABSU Student Regains Freedom Naija News:
Kidnapped ABSU Student Regains Freedom
Abducted ABSU student regains freedom Republican Nigeria:
Abducted ABSU student regains freedom
Abducted ABSU student regains freedom Newzandar News:
Abducted ABSU student regains freedom


   More Picks
1 Covid-19: Nigeria Records 30 New Cases, No Deaths As Infection Hits 165,370 - Aledeh, 18 hours ago
2 Rauf Aregbesola: ‘Passport issuance resumes May 31’ - Daily Times, 3 hours ago
3 Fate of Other Abducted Passengers Unknown as ABSU Student Regains Freedom - This Day, 3 hours ago
4 Rivers won't succumb to secessionist agenda, says Wike after attacks on police stations - The Cable, 19 hours ago
5 FG ‘ll end estimated billing syndrome in nation’s power sector — Omo-Agege - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
6 APC has dragged Nigeria 50 years backwards - Governor Nyesom Wike - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
7 Fans celebrate comedian Sir Balo as he shares photos of his new house online - Legit, 8 hours ago
8 Stray bullet kills NSCDC official inside her home during Army and hoodlums shoot out in Imo state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 ’West Africa accounts for 16% of world road crashes, fatalities’ - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
10 Kano Pillars target League win with 8 new signings — Official - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info