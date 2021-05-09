People who are in power are the ones who have ordered a coup against the Nigerian people – Pat Utomi counters Presidency

|
1
Covid-19: Nigeria Records 30 New Cases, No Deaths As Infection Hits 165,370 - Aledeh,
18 hours ago
2
Rauf Aregbesola: ‘Passport issuance resumes May 31’ - Daily Times,
3 hours ago
3
Fate of Other Abducted Passengers Unknown as ABSU Student Regains Freedom - This Day,
3 hours ago
4
Rivers won't succumb to secessionist agenda, says Wike after attacks on police stations - The Cable,
19 hours ago
5
FG ‘ll end estimated billing syndrome in nation’s power sector — Omo-Agege - Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
6
APC has dragged Nigeria 50 years backwards - Governor Nyesom Wike - Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
7
Fans celebrate comedian Sir Balo as he shares photos of his new house online - Legit,
8 hours ago
8
Stray bullet kills NSCDC official inside her home during Army and hoodlums shoot out in Imo state - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
9
’West Africa accounts for 16% of world road crashes, fatalities’ - Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
10
Kano Pillars target League win with 8 new signings — Official - Vanguard News,
19 hours ago