Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Married woman shares photo of herself posing with both her husband and lover
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A married woman, @m33sh_baby, has taken to Twitter to show off her husband and her French lover.  In the photo, the trio were all smiles as they posed together for photos.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Married woman shares photo of herself posing with her husband and lover Yaba Left Online:
Married woman shares photo of herself posing with her husband and lover
Married woman shares photo of herself posing with both her husband and lover Digest Naija:
Married woman shares photo of herself posing with both her husband and lover
UKWU !!!: Married woman shares photo of herself posing with both her husband and lover Salone:
UKWU !!!: Married woman shares photo of herself posing with both her husband and lover
Married woman shares photo of herself posing with both her Husband and Lover Luci Post:
Married woman shares photo of herself posing with both her Husband and Lover
Married woman shares photo of herself posing with both her husband and lover Instablog 9ja:
Married woman shares photo of herself posing with both her husband and lover
Married woman shares photo of herself posing with her husband and lover Naija Parrot:
Married woman shares photo of herself posing with her husband and lover
Married Woman Poses With Both Her Husband And Lover (Photos) Tori News:
Married Woman Poses With Both Her Husband And Lover (Photos)


   More Picks
1 Insecurity: God won’t forgive Buhari if Nigeria goes to war — Gani Adams - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
2 Eid-El-Fitr: Buhari Directs Limited Celebrations, Bans Sallah Homage - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
3 Bishop Oyedepo warns his members against taking COVID19 vaccine, advices them to take anointing oil instead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 Nigeria records 37 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,419 - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
5 Fate of Other Abducted Passengers Unknown as ABSU Student Regains Freedom - This Day, 24 hours ago
6 I can stay without having s3x for two years – Mr Ibu reveals - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
7 Immigration commences recruitment exercise - The Punch, 7 hours ago
8 Workers’ Salary: Buhari committed to welfare of Nigerian workers, APC tells PDP - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
9 The Voice Nigeria: FirstBank Imprints in Entertainment, Youths Development *by Israel Bolaji-Gbadamosi - Global Excellence Online, 21 hours ago
10 PDP Hails Lagos Assembly Over LG Chairmen's Suspension For Irregularities - Leadership, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info