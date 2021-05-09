Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


South African rapper, AKA reacts to reports of violent abuse of late partner, Nelli Tembe
News photo Daily Post  - South African rapper, AKA, has issued a public statement in response to reports of alleged “violence and drugs” in his relationship with his late fiancée

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

SA rapper, AKA reacts to reports of Yaba Left Online:
SA rapper, AKA reacts to reports of 'violence and drugs' in his relationship with late fiancée, Nelli Tembe
South African Rapper, AKA Reacts To Reports Of Violent Abuse Of Late Gbextra Online Portal:
South African Rapper, AKA Reacts To Reports Of Violent Abuse Of Late
South African rapper, AKA reacts to reports of violent abuse of late partner, Nelli Tembe See Naija:
South African rapper, AKA reacts to reports of violent abuse of late partner, Nelli Tembe
SA rapper, AKA reacts to reports of ‘violence and drugs’ in his relationship with late fiancée, Nelli Tembe Luci Post:
SA rapper, AKA reacts to reports of ‘violence and drugs’ in his relationship with late fiancée, Nelli Tembe
SA rapper, AKA reacts to reports of ‘violence and drugs’ in his relationship with late fiancée, Nelli Tembe Naija Parrot:
SA rapper, AKA reacts to reports of ‘violence and drugs’ in his relationship with late fiancée, Nelli Tembe


   More Picks
1 Chinese Rocket Debris Lands In Indian Ocean, Draws Criticism From NASA - Independent, 23 hours ago
2 Nigeria records 37 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,419 - Nigerian Tribune, 9 hours ago
3 Rauf Aregbesola: ‘Passport issuance resumes May 31’ - Daily Times, 18 hours ago
4 Mbaka Apologises To Catholic Church, Bishop Callistus Onaga Over Recent Misconduct (Video) - Mojidelano, 1 hour ago
5 The Voice Nigeria: FirstBank Imprints in Entertainment, Youths Development *by Israel Bolaji-Gbadamosi - Global Excellence Online, 15 hours ago
6 Fans celebrate comedian Sir Balo as he shares photos of his new house online - Legit, 23 hours ago
7 Workers’ Salary: Buhari committed to welfare of Nigerian workers, APC tells PDP - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
8 Again, gunmen raze police station, kill two cops in Akwa Ibom - The Punch, 14 hours ago
9 SCOAN Church Collapse: TB Joshua Should Be Prosecuted – Soyinka Says Nigerians Have An Abnormal Respect For The Priesthood - KOKO TV Nigeria, 15 hours ago
10 PDP Hails Lagos Assembly Over LG Chairmen's Suspension For Irregularities - Leadership, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info