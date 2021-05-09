Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ministry to conduct elections into sports federations in September — Director
Vanguard News  - The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development says plans are underway to set up electoral committees that would conduct elections into the boards of the recently dissolved sports federations.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Federations: Ministry to set up electoral committees The Punch:
Federations: Ministry to set up electoral committees
Federations Elections: Sports Ministry To Constitute Electoral Committees Leadership:
Federations Elections: Sports Ministry To Constitute Electoral Committees
Ministry set to announce committees for federations’ polls The Guardian:
Ministry set to announce committees for federations’ polls
Ministry To Conduct Elections Into Sports Federations In Sept. — Director Independent:
Ministry To Conduct Elections Into Sports Federations In Sept. — Director
Ministry To Conduct Elections Into Sports Federations In September — Director The Street Journal:
Ministry To Conduct Elections Into Sports Federations In September — Director


   More Picks
1 Chinese Rocket Debris Lands In Indian Ocean, Draws Criticism From NASA - Independent, 23 hours ago
2 Nigeria records 37 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,419 - Nigerian Tribune, 9 hours ago
3 Rauf Aregbesola: ‘Passport issuance resumes May 31’ - Daily Times, 18 hours ago
4 Mbaka Apologises To Catholic Church, Bishop Callistus Onaga Over Recent Misconduct (Video) - Mojidelano, 1 hour ago
5 The Voice Nigeria: FirstBank Imprints in Entertainment, Youths Development *by Israel Bolaji-Gbadamosi - Global Excellence Online, 15 hours ago
6 Fans celebrate comedian Sir Balo as he shares photos of his new house online - Legit, 23 hours ago
7 Workers’ Salary: Buhari committed to welfare of Nigerian workers, APC tells PDP - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
8 Again, gunmen raze police station, kill two cops in Akwa Ibom - The Punch, 14 hours ago
9 SCOAN Church Collapse: TB Joshua Should Be Prosecuted – Soyinka Says Nigerians Have An Abnormal Respect For The Priesthood - KOKO TV Nigeria, 15 hours ago
10 PDP Hails Lagos Assembly Over LG Chairmen's Suspension For Irregularities - Leadership, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info