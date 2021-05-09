Post News
News at a Glance
SCOAN Church Collapse: TB Joshua Should Be Prosecuted – Soyinka Says Nigerians Have An Abnormal Respect For The Priesthood
KOKO TV Nigeria
- Prof. Wole Soyinka has said that Prophet TB Joshua ought to have been prosecuted by the Lagos State Government over the 2014 hostel collapse at his church.
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
TB Joshua should’ve been prosecuted for church collapse - Soyinka
Naija Loaded:
Prophet TB Joshua Should Have Been Prosecuted For Church Collapse – Wole Soyinka Blows Hot
Lailas News:
Church Collapse: TB Joshua should have been prosecuted – Soyinka
PM News:
Soyinka: TB Joshua should’ve been prosecuted for church collapse
Nigerian Eye:
TB Joshua should’ve been prosecuted for church collapse – Soyinka
Edujandon:
Prophet TB Joshua Should Have Been Prosecuted For Church Collapse – Wole Soyinka Blows Hot
Naija News:
Why Lagos Should’ve Prosecuted TB Joshua – Wole Soyinka
See Naija:
Soyinka: TB Joshua should’ve been prosecuted for church collapse
Tori News:
Prophet TB Joshua Should Have Been Prosecuted For Church Collapse – Wole Soyinka Blows Hot
More Picks
1
Chinese Rocket Debris Lands In Indian Ocean, Draws Criticism From NASA -
Independent,
23 hours ago
2
Nigeria records 37 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,419 -
Nigerian Tribune,
9 hours ago
3
Rauf Aregbesola: ‘Passport issuance resumes May 31’ -
Daily Times,
18 hours ago
4
Mbaka Apologises To Catholic Church, Bishop Callistus Onaga Over Recent Misconduct (Video) -
Mojidelano,
1 hour ago
5
The Voice Nigeria: FirstBank Imprints in Entertainment, Youths Development *by Israel Bolaji-Gbadamosi -
Global Excellence Online,
15 hours ago
6
Fans celebrate comedian Sir Balo as he shares photos of his new house online -
Legit,
23 hours ago
7
Workers’ Salary: Buhari committed to welfare of Nigerian workers, APC tells PDP -
Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
8
Again, gunmen raze police station, kill two cops in Akwa Ibom -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
9
SCOAN Church Collapse: TB Joshua Should Be Prosecuted – Soyinka Says Nigerians Have An Abnormal Respect For The Priesthood -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
15 hours ago
10
PDP Hails Lagos Assembly Over LG Chairmen's Suspension For Irregularities -
Leadership,
5 hours ago
