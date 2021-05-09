Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

127 civil society groups set date for mass action against Buhari’s govt
PM News  - No fewer than 127 civil society groups in Nigeria on Sunday fixed May 26 for nationwide mass action against the government of President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to stop the bleeding and carnage…

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

