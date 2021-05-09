News at a Glance

Top NSCDC officer gets killed by stray bullet, in her house

Top NSCDC officer gets killed by stray bullet, in her house

A female security personnel attached to the Imo State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCD, Glory Chinenye Nkwoch, was on Thursday killed in her ... Osmek News - Osmek NEWSTop NSCDC officer gets killed by stray bullet, in her houseA female security personnel attached to the Imo State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCD, Glory Chinenye Nkwoch, was on Thursday killed in her ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



