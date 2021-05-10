Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

You don’t need foreign help to solve insecurity, South Korea advises Nigeria
News photo The Guardian  - Nigeria has been advised to tackle its security challenges internally, as they were ‘mere family affairs.’ The Ambassador of South Korea to Nigeria, Kim Young-Chae, who gave the advice in Abuja...

