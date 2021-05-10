Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria won’t break up, says TB Joshua
News photo The Nation  - By Robert Egbe Prophet TB Joshua has released the video of a prophecy for Nigeria which he gave almost seven years ago on July 27, 2014.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria won Linda Ikeji Blog:
Nigeria won't break up - TB Joshua
Nigeria won’t break-up – TB Joshua The Herald:
Nigeria won’t break-up – TB Joshua
TB Joshua: Nigeria won’t break up, Buhari plans Sallah celebration in Villa | 5 Things That Should Matter Today YNaija:
TB Joshua: Nigeria won’t break up, Buhari plans Sallah celebration in Villa | 5 Things That Should Matter Today
Nigeria Won’t Break up – TB Joshua My Celebrity & I:
Nigeria Won’t Break up – TB Joshua
‘I Want To Assure You, Nigeria Won’t Breakup’ – TB Joshua KOKO TV Nigeria:
‘I Want To Assure You, Nigeria Won’t Breakup’ – TB Joshua
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Nigeria won’t break up, says TB Joshua
Salone:
TB Joshua Says – Nigeria won’t break up
Prophet TB Joshua Assures That Nigeria Will Not Break Up Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Prophet TB Joshua Assures That Nigeria Will Not Break Up
Igbos, Yorubas should stop agitating, Nigeria’ll not break up – Prophet TB Joshua Eco City Reporters:
Igbos, Yorubas should stop agitating, Nigeria’ll not break up – Prophet TB Joshua
Nothing Will Happen To Nigeria, Nigeria Will Remain One – TB Joshua Says Naija on Point:
Nothing Will Happen To Nigeria, Nigeria Will Remain One – TB Joshua Says
Nothing Will Happen To Nigeria, Nigeria Will Remain One – TB Joshua Says Newzandar News:
Nothing Will Happen To Nigeria, Nigeria Will Remain One – TB Joshua Says


   More Picks
1 Insecurity: God won’t forgive Buhari if Nigeria goes to war — Gani Adams - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
2 Eid-El-Fitr: Buhari Directs Limited Celebrations, Bans Sallah Homage - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
3 Bishop Oyedepo warns his members against taking COVID19 vaccine, advices them to take anointing oil instead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 Nigeria records 37 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,419 - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
5 Fate of Other Abducted Passengers Unknown as ABSU Student Regains Freedom - This Day, 24 hours ago
6 I can stay without having s3x for two years – Mr Ibu reveals - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
7 Immigration commences recruitment exercise - The Punch, 7 hours ago
8 Workers’ Salary: Buhari committed to welfare of Nigerian workers, APC tells PDP - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
9 The Voice Nigeria: FirstBank Imprints in Entertainment, Youths Development *by Israel Bolaji-Gbadamosi - Global Excellence Online, 21 hours ago
10 PDP Hails Lagos Assembly Over LG Chairmen's Suspension For Irregularities - Leadership, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info