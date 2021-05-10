Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Davido at 10: Thanks for the verse big bro, singer appreciates Naeto C
News photo Legit  - Singer Davido in a recent Twitter post appreciated colleague Naeto C for being a part of his journey to the top. Davido thanked him for his verse on Back When.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

#DavidoAt10: Davido appreciates Naeto C for supporting him when he was up-and-coming. Yaba Left Online:
#DavidoAt10: Davido appreciates Naeto C for supporting him when he was up-and-coming.
#DavidoAt10: Davido appreciates Naeto C for supporting him when he was up-and-coming. Instablog 9ja:
#DavidoAt10: Davido appreciates Naeto C for supporting him when he was up-and-coming.
#DavidoAt10: Davido appreciates Naeto C for supporting him when he was up-and-coming. Naija Parrot:
#DavidoAt10: Davido appreciates Naeto C for supporting him when he was up-and-coming.
Davido Appreciates Naeto C as he celebrates 10 years in the industry » Mp3 Bullet:
Davido Appreciates Naeto C as he celebrates 10 years in the industry »
Davido celebrates 10 years in the music industry Effiezy:
Davido celebrates 10 years in the music industry
#DavidoAt10: “Thanks for the Verse Big Bro” – Davido appreciates Naeto C for for ‘Back When’ Song FL Vibe:
#DavidoAt10: “Thanks for the Verse Big Bro” – Davido appreciates Naeto C for for ‘Back When’ Song


   More Picks
1 Insecurity: God won’t forgive Buhari if Nigeria goes to war — Gani Adams - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
2 Eid-El-Fitr: Buhari Directs Limited Celebrations, Bans Sallah Homage - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
3 Bishop Oyedepo warns his members against taking COVID19 vaccine, advices them to take anointing oil instead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 Nigeria records 37 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,419 - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
5 Fate of Other Abducted Passengers Unknown as ABSU Student Regains Freedom - This Day, 24 hours ago
6 I can stay without having s3x for two years – Mr Ibu reveals - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
7 Immigration commences recruitment exercise - The Punch, 7 hours ago
8 Workers’ Salary: Buhari committed to welfare of Nigerian workers, APC tells PDP - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
9 The Voice Nigeria: FirstBank Imprints in Entertainment, Youths Development *by Israel Bolaji-Gbadamosi - Global Excellence Online, 21 hours ago
10 PDP Hails Lagos Assembly Over LG Chairmen's Suspension For Irregularities - Leadership, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info